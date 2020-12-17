The Shakeela biopic seems to have garnered massive interest from the audience. The film's trailer which was released 24 hours back, has already wowed the audiences and people are looking forward to the film which stars Richa Chadha in the title role, and Pankaj Tripathi playing a key role. The movie by filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh promises to show the absolute truth about Shakeela’s life. The film's trailer has not only garnered massive buzz across social media but has also clocked in over 3 million views, and is still currently trending amongst the top videos on YouTube.

Reacting to this, actor Pankaj Tripathi said, "I'm elated with the response to Shakeela's trailer. It's a compelling story said truthfully and it's great to know that people have received the trailer with such an amazing response. I had a great time essaying this role and it was something that I haven't tried or done before. This story will surely entertain people but will also make them think of the sometimes double standards we have pertaining to stories of some characters who have been wrongly boxed into being someone without knowing their life story. I'm glad Indrajit took it to him to make this film and write such well-researched characters. I'm thankful to the audiences who have showered us with their confidence and support."