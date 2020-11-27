Of several decorated war-heros, is Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. A special armed forces official, he was also bestowed with India’s highest medal - Ashok Chakra, post his death. On his death anniversary the team of Major, a biopic based on the events of Sandeep's life released an emotional tribute along with the test look.

Sony Pictures and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment brings the Goodachari team Adivi Sesh and director Sashi Kiran Tikka together to recreate Sandeep’s life on the screen. Mahesh shares Sesh’s test look in a heartfelt tribute to the Major. In this video Sesh speaks about the impact Sandeep had on his life. “I remember watching his pictures splashed all over the Indian news channels. I felt dreadful as this could be anyone. Anyone I know. He looked like an older version of me and I could not help but feel intrigued with his life. I have researched about him for 10 years before gathering the courage to talk to his parents for a go-ahead to work on his biopic.” shares the Yevaru star.

Since everyone has been asking about the photo, here goes :) #MajorTheFilm is not a story that talks about how he died, it's a story about how he lived #MajorBeginnings



Here the video :) Know How journey began

In this video, he also shares how difficult it was for him and the team to convince Sandeep’s parents for this movie. “After several obstacles and when they finally believed that we shall not commercialise the cinema or project it with false narratives, they agreed for the Major biopic. I still remember the day we shot my first look, Saneep’s mother - Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan got all teary-eyed and told me that I looked exactly like her own son. It was then I knew that I was meant to bring Sandeep’s life on the screen with my Major,” recalls Sesh about his first look.

The filmmakers elaborate on how the movie will not be about the 26/11 attacks. It is about Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life and a celebration of a happy, friendly and courageous man that he was. The movie’s cast also features Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar in pivotal roles.

Watch the full video released by Mahesh Babu here:




