The highly anticipated trailer of Chiyaan Vikram's movie Cobra is finally here. From the looks of it, the movie is set to follow the story of maths whiz, who uses his abilities to carry out his crimes making him a wanted fugitive.

The movie will once again see the actor as a 'master of disguise' in this the action-packed thriller directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. Cobra also stars cricketer Irfan Pathan making his acting debut and interestingly, he is the main antagonist of the film. The film is an AR Rahman musical.

The movie will also star KS Ravikumar, Miya George, Mirnalini Ravi, and others in important roles. The release date of Cobra is yet to be announced and currently, it has become the most trending topic on social media pages.