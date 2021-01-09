Vikram is a master of disguise in his upcoming action-thriller, Cobra
The highly anticipated trailer of Chiyaan Vikram's movie Cobra is finally here. From the looks of it, the movie is set to follow the story of maths whiz, who uses his abilities to carry out his crimes making him a wanted fugitive.
A world of numbers & the genius #ChiyaanVikram,Loaded wit all things intriguing,presenting the #CobraTeaser dir. by @AjayGnanamuthu,An @arrahman— Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) January 9, 2021
Musical
Musical
The movie will once again see the actor as a 'master of disguise' in this the action-packed thriller directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. Cobra also stars cricketer Irfan Pathan making his acting debut and interestingly, he is the main antagonist of the film. The film is an AR Rahman musical.
The movie will also star KS Ravikumar, Miya George, Mirnalini Ravi, and others in important roles. The release date of Cobra is yet to be announced and currently, it has become the most trending topic on social media pages.