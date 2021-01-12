Telugu superstar Ram Charan Tej was tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2020. The actor has been home quarantined since 29 December. He took to his social media accounts to make this announcement. He was tested positive a few days after he celebrated Christmas with his family. Varun Konidella was tested positive soon after his cousin. After two weeks of isolation, the actor tested negative and shared this happy news with his fans.

The 35-year old actor posted his health update and said that he has recovered from the virus. He also thanked his fans for their continuous support. “Happy to share that I have tested negative for Covid-19. Can’t wait to be back to work very soon,” tweeted Charan.

See the post here:

It feels good to be back !!! pic.twitter.com/5yqXQkPVtg — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 12, 2021

The Rangasthalam actor will be next seen in Rajamouli’s Roudhram Ranam Rudhiram. Set in the 1920s RRR is a tale of celebrated freedom fighters - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Charan and Junior NTR respectively. The ensemble cast also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. The movie will simultaneously be released in five languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

The movie was scheduled for a 2021 release, but the pandemic halted its shooting. Tentative release date is yet to be confirmed by the makers.