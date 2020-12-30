A short while after Tollywood superstar Ram Charan declared that he was Covid-19 positive, his cousin and actor Varun Tej shared that he has tested positive as well. The actor took to Instagram to announce it, a few hours after Ram Charan shared his positive status. Varun told his fans, "Earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home taking the necessary precautions. I will be back soon. Thank you for all the love."

Varun Tej wrote on Instagram





Ram Charan and Varun Tej had recently taken part in Christmas festivities a few days ago together with others from the extended family, including Allu Arjun as well. Newlyweds Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV were present at the do as well.



Early on Tuesday, Ram Charan had issued a statement that read: "I have tested positive for COVID-19. No symptoms & quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon & come out stronger."