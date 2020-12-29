Balraj who has entertained us as a comedian, host and actor will now show us his skills on the cricket pitch with Actors Cricket Bash (ACB)

Earlier, Balraj has been part of Box Cricket League and Celebrity Cricket League and now he will be part of Mumbai Aces which is captained by actor Sharad Kelkar. Commenting on the same, Balraj says "Cricket is something which has been an integral part of my life since childhood. What makes ACB special is that the matches will be played according to international rules with 15 overs per side. Playing in that atmosphere always gets one’s adrenaline pumping and I am really looking forward to healthy sledging between friends on field”.

The matches will be played with a season ball and preparations and practice sessions are on in full swing.

Earlier Balraj had performed exceedingly well in the last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, surprising his fans.