Telugu actor Ram Charan on Tuesday revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The Telugu superstar shared a statement about his diagnosis on Instagram, adding that he had no symptoms and was under home-quarantine.

His statement read: "I have tested positive for COVID-19. No symptoms & quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon & come out stronger." "More updates soon," he added.

On the work front, Charan will be seen in director S S Rajamouli's next film Rise Roar Revolt' ('RRR'). The movie also stars Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and marks the debut of Alia Bhatt into Southern cinema. RRR is set in the 1920s and it is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.