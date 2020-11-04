Reports emerged in the last few days that Fox Star Studios, the production company behind Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, are insisting that the director chop off at least 25-30 minutes from the film since a 3-hour untime may not work in Bollywood at the moment, especially since it may reduce the number of shows in multiplexes. Though it hasn't been confirmed if Mukerji has given in to their demands, the direcctor did reunite with his main star cast Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Mouni Rouni for a 10 day shoot in Mumbai.

The filming will take place in a Mumbai studio and the ten-day stint will take up the number of filming for the film to 183 days, the film reporedly has a 200-day filming schedule. In the last few months of lockdown, Mukerji reportedly fine-tuned the film's visual effects, dubbing and other productionl aspects

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in cameo roles and reportedly has a budget of Rs 150 crores. While the film was set to release in December 2020, the makers will now decide on a release date only after cinemas reopen all across India.