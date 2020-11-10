On Monday, Telugu actor and politician K Chiranjeevi said that he had tested positive for coronavirus.



The actor took to Twitter to share the news saying, "Took a test for Covid-19 before resuming period drama 'Acharya' film's shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive,"



The founder of the Praja Rajyam and the former central minister said he was though asymptomatic at present. The 65-year-old actor was in self-quarantine at his home in Hyderabad.



"Request all those who met me in the last few days to also undergo Covid tests. Will update on my recovery soon," he added.

In September, Chiranjeevi’s brother and actor Nagababu tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chiranjeevi is all set to join the sets of Acharya soon. The film, which is being directed by Koratala Siva, marks his maiden collaboration with the actor.

Reports suggest that Chiranjeevi plays dual roles in the movie, Acharya. As for the plot, it is believed to be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

The film originally was supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu filmdom after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences.