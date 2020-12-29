Amala Paul is known for her sassy Instagram posts and pictures. She is pleasantly very active on her social media pages and never turns down a chance to interact with her fans and followers. And, with the year 2020 coming to an end, the actress shared a series of images to thank and reminisce.

2020 has been a tumultuous year for all of us. It has been an eye-opener as we all got confined to the four walls of our homes. Amidst all the chaos that hit us, 2020 also had stories of love, hope and courage. Celebrities and influencers have taken to Instagram to thank their fans and show gratitude with #TheYearThatWas.

The Ratsasan actor too shared a series of throwback pictures following the trend. Take a look here:

Check out her other #TheYearThatWas images on her Instagram profile.

On the work front, Amala Paul is currently busy shooting for Andho Andha Paravai Pola and is also a part of a Hindi webseries based on the life of Parveen Babi.