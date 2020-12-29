Actress Rakul Preet, who recently tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, has recovered from coronavirus. The actress took to her social media handles to share the good news.

In a post, Rakul said: "Happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID 19. I'm feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Can't wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity. PS. Let's be responsible. Wear masks and take all the precautions."

Thankyou for all the love pic.twitter.com/XwhHtMubKf — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) December 29, 2020

Rakul Preet had tested positive for the coronavirus while shooting for Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer MayDay. She made the news of the diagnosis public on social media and had written, “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon. Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you And please stay safe.”

On the work front, apart from MayDay, she will also be seen in John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Attack, which will release in 2021.