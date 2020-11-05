When she's right, she's right! Ariana Grande who's been trending all week for her new studio album Positions, recently called out LA-based influencers for partying hard and flouting distancing norms during a major pandemic crisis.

“Couldn’t we have just stayed at home for a few more weeks? All the other countries were fine and are better than we are. Did we all really need to go to fucking Saddle Ranch that badly that like we couldn’t have waited for the deathly pandemic to pass? Like we are really needed to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that badly? We all needed that Instagram post that badly?” Grande said during the Zach Sang show.

Saddle Ranch is a western-themed restaurant that's famous among Hollywood celebrities and quite a few TikTok stars like, with Addison Rae, Bryce Hall who were spotted celebrating Halloween there this last weekend.

Tik Tok star Dixie D’Amelio agreed with Grande

In fact Tik Tok sensation Dixie D’Amelio who had also paid a visit to the restaurant with her ex-boyfriend Noah Beck in August agreed with Grande. "Yeah, I saw that. I don't really know what to think. I mean, she's right. She's right. But she's a queen. Love her!" said the TikTok star.

But Grande is not the first Gen-Z icon who blasted influencers for making light of the pandemic. Grammy winner Billie Eilish also called out influencers a few weeks back, for throwing massive parties despite California advising against large gatherings.

Back in July, YouTubers Jake Paul, Emma Chamberlain, Jake Paul, James Charles and the D’Amelio sisters found themselves in hot waters for attending large, crowded parties. TikTok’s Bryce Hall faced criminal charges for hosting a string of 'pandemic parties' in the Hollywood Hills.