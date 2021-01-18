Vijay Deverakonda fans hailed the first look of the superstar’s Hindi debut, Liger. This is the first Hindi film for the Tollywood superstar, and he will be seen sharing screen with Ananya Pandey. Their sizzling chemistry is already the talk of the town! If you are wondering what Liger is, as the poster and the full title of the film suggests, it is a cross between a lion and a tiger.

The film is helmed by Puri Jagannadh, and he is working in tandem with Charmme Kaur with the project. There was a lot of buzz around the film as it is being made under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions banner.



Karan Johar, introduced the film to the netizens on his social media and said, “Proud to present LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens and many hearts - Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday. Directed by the exceptionally skilled Puri Jagannadh, we can't wait to let the world witness this story in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. See you at the big screens! #Liger #SaalaCrossbreed.” Here's the link of the poster:





The makers released the fitting title poster as Vijay looks very much in his element. The Arjun Reddy-actor is spotted looking fierce with his curly mop of hair and angry-young-man eyes staring into the camera with a steely gaze.





Vijay also said on his social media, "Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Someone with my background shouldn’t have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions & set Norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hardwork, Here we are!" Here's what he put up on Instagram: