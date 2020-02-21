Apart from being one of the most famous actors in the country what Tollywood superstar Vijay Deverakonda is also known for is his incredible taste in fashion. Hence, it is no surprise that when he launched his streetwear label, Rowdy Wear a while ago, shipments from the brand were seen leaving for as far as North-Eastern India. So he recently decided to scale up and launch his brand on e-commerce portal, Myntra.

The beginning

His fans at the sundowner unveiling at Hylife Brewery waited and chanted his name out as he looked back at the history of the label. The launch was no less than a spectacle! When we met the Arjun Reddy actor, after he got away from his screaming fans he sat down to explain the ethos behind his label. “Rowdy Wear is an extension of my personality. It brings with it the attitude to express who you really are and questions conventional attire. The comfortable street style reflects the sentiments of many youngsters.” The poster boy of street style was dressed in a collared full-sleeve tee and ripped jeans with slogans all over paired with white sneakers.

A model wears a Rowdy Wear tee.

Collaboration calling

The actor tells that he plans to take over the streets with his eclectic label all over the country. When we ask him, about what the girls can look out for apart from the chic peach sneakers from the line, he says most of the T-shirts are unisex. “We plan to launch our Rowdy Girl line soon,” he adds. As he wanted to reach out to a national buyer base, he thought tying up with e-commerce portal would be the right step ahead. When also spoke to Amar Nagaram, head Myntra. He said “Men’s fashion has seen a significant change in terms of styling in the last few years and there are a few people who are responsible for the change. Down south, Vijay is one of them.”

Vijay interacts with fans at the launch

What’s in store

We are informed that the partnership with the portal is set to enhance its reach nationally. The team of designers have created printed round neck shirts in solid colours, sweatshirts, sneakers for men and women. They can easily be paired with ripped jeans or the ladies can try to sport these boxy tees with skirts for a bold new look! That apart one can also shop for high-neck T-shirt, unisex orange and white colour blocked sweatshirt, striped shirts as well. Till the more elaborate range for women is launched, the ladies can look forward to sporty sneakers in peach and accessories like belts.

Available online.

Rs 790 onwards.

— Paulami Sen

Pictures: Vinay Madapu