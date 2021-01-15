Sankranti season is a massive deal for the Telugu speaking states. And, speaking of cinema, the biggest blockbusters have always released during the festive season. Movies featuring star heroes queue up in theatres taking full advantage of the holiday time. After eight months of shut down, theatres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh opened up to 50% occupancy. Even this year, Pongal welcomed three big-starrer commercial movies. Ravi Teja and Sruthi Hassan’s Krack has already gained popularity with the masses. Ram Pothineni’s Red and Bellamkonda Srinivas’s Alludu Adhurs opened to average reviews.

With the Sankranti season on, apart from movie releases, several production houses released posters for their forthcoming releases. Suresh Productions released Venkatesh Daggubati starrer, Narappa’s poster as a festival gift. Directed by Srikanth Addala, the movie is an official remake of the 2019 Tamil action-drama - Asuran. The original directed by Vetrimaaran, when it came out was a smashing blockbuster. And ever since the remake has been announced, Venkatesh’s fans have been waiting for this release with anticipation. The festival poster of Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Narappa looked promising and has the edge that all the Srikanth Addala movies have. The film finished 60% of its shooting and features Priyamani in a key role. The movie is scheduled for a summer 2021 release.

See the poster here: