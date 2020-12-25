Ram Pothineni’s much-talked project, Red, the remake of Tamil film Thadam has released its theatrical trailer. The trailer opened to positive criticism from the Telugu speaking states. The remake reportedly stars Ram Pothineni, Nivetha Pethuraj, and Malavika Sharma in the lead roles.

The original Thadam starred Arun Vijay and Tanya Hope in the lead roles and was a massive hit in the Tamil industry. The remake directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sravanthi Ravikishore will see Ram playing dual roles. The two characters who are always at loggerheads with each other, face murder charges. The whole plot of the movie revolves around who actually has committed the crime. While that being the plot of the story, this crime thriller also has a romantic storyline as its sub-plot. The trailer gives a small glimpse of the love story between Ram and Malavika.

The technical crew includes Mani Sharma for music, Junaid Siddiqui for editing, and Sameer Reddy for cinematography. The movie that was scheduled to hit the theatres in April, had to postpone the post-production work due to the lockdown.

Ram had a successful run in the year 2019 with his blockbuster - iSmart Shankar starring Ram in the titular role and Nabha Natesh and Nidhi Agarwal as the female leads. The movie is touted as the biggest hit in Ram’s career and the audiences have been only wanting to see him play similar dark characters.

The team of Red has decided to go against an OTT release and opted for a theatrical release. The release date is yet to be announced.