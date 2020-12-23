Rashmika Mandanna who is known for her blockbuster movies in Telugu and Kannada languages like Kirik Party, Geetha Govindam and Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to make her Bollywood debut. The actress will be seen opposite Sidhrath Malhotra in his next - Mission Majnu.

A directorial debut of Shantanu Bagchi, the film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala who produced movies like Uri - The Surgical Strike and Mard ko dard nahi hota earlier. A collaboration with producers Amar Butala and Garima Mehta, Mission Majnu is a story based on true events. The movie is touted to be an espionage thriller based on India’s most courageous mission in Pakistan in the year 1970. This mission is believed to have changed the Indo-Pak relations forever.

The Bheeshma star took to her Twitter to share the news of her Bollywood debut. “Well guys, here’s news for you! I’m super glad and excited to be a part of this! Here’s to a new journey!” shares the star. The coveted story is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja. Sidharth Malhotra will be seen as a RAW agent leading the mission.

Rashmika is currently shooting for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and also simultaneously working with Baadshah for his next cover song.