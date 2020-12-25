After delivering successive hit singles, Bhool Badhal and Bhalega Tagilavey Bangaram from the movie Krack, the music composer, S Thaman released a new single Korameesam Polisoda.

Krack starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Hassan in the lead roles, managed to garner everyone's attention ever since the first poster came out. The romantic tune - Korameesam Polisoda is sung by Ramya Behara and composed by Thaman, the song witnesses sizzling chemistry between the leads, Ravi Teja and Shruthi. The duo has come together for the second time after Balupu and their magical chemistry is visible on screen yet again.