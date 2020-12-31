Ananya and Ishaan from the sets of Khaali Peeli

Actors Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey who recently came together for Khaali Peeli are reportedly spending their holiday in Maldives. Although they haven’t posted any pictures together, they have tagged the same resort on all their Instagram posts and stories.

The duo recently left the country to spend their New Years’ Eve at a luxury private resort called - Sun Siyam Iru Veli. Pristine beaches, private pool and a burger date, the actors have been sharing all the updates from this luxe resort.

Here are the pictures from their trip:

Soruce: Ananya Pandey Instagram

Source: Ananya Pandey's Instagram

Source: Ishaan Khatter's Instagram

Apart from these two celebrities, Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra have also been spotted vacaying in the Maldives.