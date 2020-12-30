Over four months after it took over the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation has said that it is looking into all aspects of the case and nothing has been ruled out yet.

The statement came in response to a letter that BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had written to the Prime Minister's Office asking for an update on the status of the investigation. The politician also shared the copy of the letter on Twitter.

In my reply to my representation to the Prime Minister on the SSR Death Case the CBI has now responded with a reply dt 30th Dec 2020 as below pic.twitter.com/G4vkALSC6l — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 30, 2020

The CBI letter said that witnesses had been questioned and that they were "conducting an investigation in a thorough and professional manner using the latest scientific techniques. During the investigation, advanced mobile forensic equipment including latest software has been used for extraction and analysis of relevant data available in the digital devices and also for the analysis of dump data of the relevant cell tower locations related to the case."

In October, a team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi had dismissed "theories of poisoning and strangling" put forward by the Sushant's family, and ruled out the possibility of murder.

