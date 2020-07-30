BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has given his reasons to believe that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered.

Taking to Twitter, Swamy shared a document to corroborate his claims.

"Why I think Sushanth Singh Rajput was murdered," Swamy tweeted along with a photograph of the document that has 26 points.

Why I think Sushanth Singh Rajput was murdered pic.twitter.com/GROSgMYYwE — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 30, 2020

According to the document, the mark on Sushant's neck did not indicate suicide but instead hinted at homicide. It also claims that for suicide by hanging, one has to hang himself by removing the table under his feet. "This huge force is not possible in homicidal strangulation," said the document. The document further reads that marks on his body indicate beating.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. While the post mortem report states that the actor had committed suicide, many refuse to believe so. The case is still being investigated and there has been a continuous demand to initiate a CBI enquiry in the matter.



