Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has demanded justice for her brother in a new Instagram post.



"If truth doesn't matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput," she wrote alongside a picture of Sushant's portrait in their Patna home.



"I request don’t use bad language for anyone...but never stop standing up for the RIGHT," she added in the comments.

This came soon after media was informed that Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has filed an FIR accusing six people, including Rhea, for abetment to suicide.



"Rhea Chakraborty and five other persons have been charged under Sections 340, 341, 380, 406, 420 and 306 of IPC after Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against them. Further investigation is going on in the case," Sanjay Kumar, IG, Patna Central Zone, told reporters.

In his FIR, Sushant's father, a retired government official, has alleged that Rhea forced Sushant to stay apart from his family and had also taken over his bank account. He has alleged that crores had been transferred from Sushant's account to another account over the past year and that Rhea had taken over the late actor's credit card. Sushant's father has also alleged that Rhea had forcibly kept some vital medical receipts of Sushant and threatened to expose them to the world if he carried out his plans of quitting acting to take up organic farming.

According to the FIR, on June 8, six days before Sushant was found hanging in his residence, Rhea left with cash, jewellery, credit card, and the medical receipts.



Shweta also finds mention in the FIR, which mentions at one point: "Sushant called his sister and told her that Rhea threatened him to show certain medical receipts to the media in order to prove that he was mad. After that, no one would offer him work."

It has been reported earlier that Sushant was undergoing treatment for depression.



(With inputs from IANS)