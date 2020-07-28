Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh, has filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide among other charges.

"FIR registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput's father: Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone," ANI had tweeted.

A four-member team has been sent to Mumbai. The team will collect case diary and other important documents from Mumbai Police: Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone https://t.co/8GwhVEU8PJ — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

A four-member team has also been sent to Mumbai to collect information and documents related to the case.



Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput were dating each other. The actress referred to herself as Sushant's girlfriend in a social media post.

More details awaited.