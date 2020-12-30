Priyanka Chopra recently completed 20 years in the movie business. In her two decade career, the actor played several challenging roles and often proved why she is the most sought after actress in B-town. She has also received several accolades for her strong and bold acting in movies like Fashion, Barfi, 7 Khoon Maaf, Bajirao Mastani, Don and others. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a video where she named the most complex characters she played in her illustrious 20-year career.

“In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve had the privilege to play some distinct, memorable characters crafted by the finest directors in the business.” started the actress as she went onto share about the three complex and amazing characters she played at different points in her career. The three characters being Kashibai (Bajirao Mastani) by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Susanna (7 Khoon Maaf) by Vishal Bhardwaj and Jhilmil (Barfi) by Anurag Basu. In her post, she also praises the filmmakers and calls them phenomenal.

About Bajirao Mastani, Priyanka penned, “Bold, loyal & fierce...Kashibai was one of the most endearing characters I've played. Thank you Sanjay sir and everyone on the team for bringing Kashi into my life. Her grace under fire is still so inspiring to me.”

Talking about 7 Khoon Maaf, here’s what the actress has to say, “7 Khoon Maaf...a dark comedy with a woman protagonist who is looking for true love and tries to find it 7 times, but in the end, is still lonely. Thank you Vishal Sir for giving me Susanna - complex, immersive, impulsive yet vulnerable.”

Lastly, PeeCee talks about Barfi, “To play Jhilmil, a girl with Autism was a serious responsibility. But under Anurag sirs tutelage, she turned out to be honest, raw and brought me so much joy.”

Priyanka Chopra had a recent release - We Can Be Heroes, and American superhero film and has been receiving appreciation for her role, Ms. Granada.