Actress Kangana Ranaut, who compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, arrived in Mumbai to offer prayers at Mumba Devi and Shri Siddhivinayak temple. The actress return to the city comes just a few months after she compared the Maharashtra government to Taliban in her social media post.

The amount of hostility I faced for standing up for my beloved city Mumbai baffled me, today I went to Mumba devi and Shri Siddhivinayak ji and got their blessings, I feel protected, loved and welcomed. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/sxT583P5w2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 29, 2020

While the actress shared images of her return to Mumbai, actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar took to her Twitter handle, quoted Kangana's tweet and wrote: "Bainchya dokyavar apaghat jhala aahe ka ho bhau..." (which translates to Has she fallen on her head?)

बाईंच्या डोक्यावर अपघात झाला आहे का हो भाऊ... — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) December 29, 2020

For the uninitiated, the two first engaged in a war of words in September, after the Kangana compared Mumbai to PoK. Urmila Matondkar had slammed Kangana Ranaut for her comments about Mumbai and the alleged drug use in the film industry. The 'Rangeela' actress had said that as a daughter of the city, she will never tolerate defamatory remarks against it.