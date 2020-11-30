Kangana Ranaut is back in the news and this time she lands herself in deep waters with a Twitter faux-pas.

The Farmers’ Protest taking place in Punjab is not a distant news to anyone in India. From major media portals to digital press, everyone has something to offer about it. Media institutions have been releasing timely pictures from the protests to the general audience. And, in a picture released, is an old woman protesting - who shares the likes of Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Bano or Bilkis Dadi, who’s resilience with anti-CAA protests garnered her with admirers in the international media and was named among Time Magazine's List of 100 Most Influential People in 2020.

“....she is the same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful India. And she’s available in 100 rupees..” tweets the Queen star as she associates Shaheen Bagh protests with the farmers’ protests. As she shares a collage that went viral with her tweet, Twitterati did not take it too well. They slammed her sharing fake news and misinformation without verifying the facts.

Kangana's deleted tweet

After receiving over 1000 retweets, her PR team has officially deleted her tweet and released a claim saying that Kangana’s tweet about Bilkis Dadi is a false claim.