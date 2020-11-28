Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has often called out fellow actors for being associated with the drug mafia and nepotism. However, she recently took to Twitter to post a picture of herself with Sanjay Dutt and that did not go well with many of her followers.

Kangana captioned the picture, "When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hyderabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health."

Sanjay Dutt, who recently declared that he has become cancer-free after treatment, replied to her tweet with: "It was nice meeting you. Thank you for all your love and good wishes. Stay blessed Kangana."

Calling the action, hypocritical, netizens reacted to the pictures by tweeting, "Who is the biggest hypocritical woman in the World @KanganaTeam."

Another user commented: "Today u lost all the respect Kangana. He had no lung cancer, it was a publicity stunt for his movie sadak2.. no stage 4 lung cancer moves so much disease free like he is. Supporting him makes u a loser as well."

Another wrote: "This is "DUAL COLORS" of Kangna!! U will lose us now...Sorry !!"

"Y share a cozy pic wid dis underworld goon?! He is just a terror-linked anti-national mafia & a BIGTIME Druggie who is in the garb of "BULLYWEED ACTOR," one netizen tweeted, referring to Sanjay Dutt, who had earlier battled drug addiction and is the son of late actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis.

On the work front, Sanjay will be seen in Prithviraj, also starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar. Besides, he also has Shamshera along with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, Torbaaz, and K.G.F: Chapter 2 in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Kangana will be seen playing the titular role in Thalaivi.