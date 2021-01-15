As Hyderabad starts seeing an uptick in exhibitions and socially-distanced gatherings, on January 23rd at 6:30 pm at Shrishti Art Gallery is set to host the first exhibition of the year. It comes months after COVID-19 brought all the art exhibitions to a standstill. It has been around a year since art and fashion exhibitions in the city moved online around the time lockdown was announced. However, slowly and steadily they are now coming back with safety protocols in place. The art exhibition titled Maadhyam will feature a group of nine contemporary artists who will be showcasing their art across eight different media.





Artists who will be presenting at the showcase include Ajaysingh Bhadoriya, Bibhu Nath, Chandrasekhar Koteshwar, Devesh Upadhyay, Gangadhar Mukinapallingia, Insha Manzoor, Moumita Das, Richa Duhan and Sayantan Samanta. The visitors can expect exquisite artwork where the artists treat paper pulp, terracotta, metal, stoneware, ceramic, concrete, wood, and tapestry as their media. The Instagram page of the art gallery announced, "These artists create an altered perception for us when they place their works on varied platforms such as a floor, in a frame, on a pedestal, alongside a wall, or on the wall. Each one of these artists juxtaposes symmetry and asymmetry, order and chance, reason, and randomness."





The physical exhibition will be unveiled on with a preview on January 23, albeit with strict protocols like wearing masks, sanitisers and maintaining safe social distancing. The showcase is likely to go on till March 7.