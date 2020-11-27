As city-based bands gear up to get back on stage, we speak to musician Ganesh Krovvidi, from Merakee. They are known for their regional covers from Tollywood films. In the last year, their sing-along episodes — Micless With Merakee became quite popular. They will be playing at Bird Box-Bar & Cafe on December 3. Over the years, the five member outfit, also comprising Manohar Sujith (lead guitarist), Rithvik Premdass (guitarist), Elia Kondemudi (pianist) and Vishal Sagar (drummer), has garnered a loyal fan base who would be happy to get back to their live gig. They might have had a brief pandemic-enforced break from the stage but now they have a packed calender. Here are the excerpts from the interview with Ganesh:

It has been a while since you were back on the stage! How would you describe Merakee’s evolution? Is there a change in your music after all these years?

Initially, we were experimenting with the way we sounded. We played covers and reimagined them in our own way. Now, after two years of being together we have managed to find our rhythm. We are now on the same page when it comes to choosing our covers. Also, we have started composing our own music which we will be releasing soon.

How did it feel to come back on stage after the lockdown?

We missed the live scene so much during the last few months. Once the shows began again, and we got back on stage after all these months, it felt like we were home after a long unwanted trip. Now, each show we do gives us such a sense of satisfaction.

Singer Ganesh Krovvidi. Credits: Parta

What can the audience expect from Merakee during the upcoming gigs? Are we going to see anything new?

We recently started theme nights. We played a special show — S P Balasubrahmanyam tribute — where we only performed his songs all night. We are mulling the idea to continue these theme nights as a regular feature . We also plan to bring back Micless With Merakee. This was a series of events we hosted where the listeners sang along with us during live shows.

Is there something that you all love doing collectively other than music?

Oh, we love food. We like to go out and try different eateries together and eating to our heart’s content.

Can you share a favourite memory of the band that is connected to music?

The favourite anecdote has to be when well-known composer S Thaman joined us on stage to play the drums during a gig. We performed Samajavaragamana from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo together and the crowd loved it. That day will remain etched in our memories forever.

On December 3.

At Bird Box Bar & Cafe.

Entry: Free. 8.30 pm onwards