National Award-winning Buddhadeb Dasgupta's Hindi feature Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa is finally getting released tomorrow on OTT platform Eros Now. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Niharika Singh and Pankaj Tripathi besides others, the film is about what happens when a detective sets off on an unintended journey.

Having a unique and engaging narrative, the fil sees Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing Anwar, a clumsy private detective who takes up a case in his rural homeland to find Anmol (Pankaj Tripathi) and is forced to confront his own romantic tragedy with Ayesha (Nikharika Singh). What happens next? Does Anwar solve the case assigned to him? Or does he get entangled in a web of his own? The film shall take the viewers on a journey interspersed with different emotions – happiness, sadness, and surprise to name a few.

It's a beautiful and melancholic tale of a private detective who sets off on an interesting journey and by a quirk of fate stumbles upon his own past. A heart-touching story of a person who seems to be in search of an invisible elixir that shall bring peace to his soul, the film has already received immense love and appreciation from the critics after its premiere on October 17, 2013, at the BFI London Film Festival and at the 2013 International Film Festival of Kerala.

“Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa is very close to my heart. He is a detective that thinks in a completely different way that cannot be comprehended by the common man. He lives in a new world of his own creation and follows his heart. It was a memorable experience to enact such an interesting character and am sure that he will find a distinct place in everyone’s hearts,” says Nawazuddin.

“Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa is a film that explores the beauty of the human mind and its intricate nature. I am happy to have been a part of this movie, one that touches your heart and leaves a smile on your face as you see it revealing different aspects,” adds Pankaj Tripathi.