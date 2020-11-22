Kashmiri musician Rahi has just released his new single Maahi. The singer who is known for his previous single Sarmast, says his new song is 'a love letter to Kashmir'.

Shot by Huzefa Roowala in Kashmir during the pandemic, the music video beautifully captures the life and essence of Rahi's home state. From the iconic Dal lake, and the verdurous landscapes to the snowcapped mountains, Maahi captures the beauty of Kashmir. "I've always wanted to show a different side of Kashmir through my music, and this is just the beginning. Shooting the music video was a different experience by itself - challenging, yet I am happy with what we've achieved. I hope that Maahi will resonate with innumerable Kashmiris and music lovers all across the country."



Rahi is a singer, songwriter and composer, originally from Kashmir and currently based in Mumbai. Rahi has headlined various college festivals and played at music festivals across the country including the Ziro Festival of Music in Arunachal Pradesh. The winner of MTV Colours of Youth, this young artist from Kashmir, has actively collaborated with various artists from across the country. BGBNG Music collaborated with Glance for the song's release and the video has garnered over 5 million views on the platform already. Gaurav Wadhwa, Co-Founder, BGBNG Music, says, "We met Rahi at a time when we felt that the growing Indipop scene needed romantic melodies and a voice to fall in love with. So here we are presenting Maahi by Rahi to the world.”