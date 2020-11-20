Mumbai-based stand-up comic Daniel Fernandes has a loyal set of fans in the city and they are excited about his performance this Saturday.The 36-year-old, known for his dark humour and satirical take on current affairs, will be headlining one of the first shows after the lockdown. As the live shows are set to begin, how does the comic feel about being back to the stage, we ask. He says, “The pandemic made me appreciate what I do for a living even more.”

During quarantine, when he hosted online shows, Daniel managed to garner several fans all across the globe. His shows indeed transgressed geographical boundaries, and the quality of his comedy is so relatable that he had a lot of people reaching out to him and appreciating his work.

Daniel is looking forward to his Hyderabad gig. When asked about what his audience can expect, he says,“My comedy is a mix of current affairs, political satire, observations and a bunch of jokes that I make up while talking to the audience. There is a lot of spontaneity involved in my performances. I like not knowing how I am going to start or end a show. The unpredictability makes it more exciting.”



From toxic relationships to fake WhatsApp forwards, his recent podcasts also featured some eclectic content. He admits rather candidly, “Comedy and podcasting are about being as real as you possibly can and hoping that enough people like you.”

Daniel confesses that Hyderabad is in his top three performance venues and he has always received a lot of love from the people here. “Since the lock-down has been lifted, Hyderabad is the second city in India I am performing dwith a live audience,” he concludes.

The showcase is a part of FunnyBUZZness, a Comedy Gig Series

BY Buzz Kya Entertainment.

On November 21, at Novotel Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

6 pm onwards.

Tickets start at Rs. 499.