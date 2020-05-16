The British Residency of Hyderabad is full of interesting stories and folklore woven with details of love and scandal and stories of conspiracy. Join The White Mughal' A virtual Heritage Walk, to be a part of that narration and discover some of these historical details that will have you awestruck. Given the pandemic and consequent lockdown, city’s Hyderabad Trails helmed by Gopala Krishna is offering this heritage walk virtually, live on instagram. The virtual tour is being offered in collaboration with India Heritage and a notable participation by Andrew Fleming - the British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This event is free and open to all and this tour touted to last over 60 minutes will start at 4 pm tomorrow. So, join in?