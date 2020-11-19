Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli have been summoned for the third time by the Mumbai Police for spreading communal tension on social media. They have been asked to appear on November 23 and November 24 in the Bandra station.

The sister duo were asked to appear twice earlier. The first time on October 26 and October 27. Kangana’s lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee, responded to summons saying that the sisters are in Himachal Pradesh, busy with their brother’s wedding preparations. When called for the second time on November 3 and asked to appear by November 10, there has been no response.

Why are the Ranaut sisters summoned by the Mumbai police?

Munawwar Ali Sayyed, a casting director based in Mumbai, allegedly filed a case against the sisters for spewing hate on social media. His FIR also mentions how the sisters are spreading false information about Bollywood and the Maharashtrian government. They are booked under the sections pertaining to committing malicious or deliberate acts with the intention of outraging religious feelings of citizens. The FIR states that the Manikarnika star along with her sister promoted enmity between different groups on grounds of religion in several of their tweets.

After not appearing before court twice, the sisters have been summoned again and the case is registered following Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate’s order.