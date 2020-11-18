A random post turned into a Twitter trend and partaking in it were a couple of celebs who revealed their first salary. The interesting question: ‘What was your first salary’ was trending since morning and it caught a lot of Twitterratis' attention who shared with the world their first salary.

The trend was picked up by director Anubhav Sinha who shared that his first salary was a meagre Rs 80 when he was 18. Elaborating on the means and end of that ‘hard-earned money’ the Thappad filmmaker shared that he earned it while teaching arithmetic to a student of class VII and the purpose was for smoking in the engineering college! Someday, his fans would want him to elaborate on his story and tell us more about switching from engineering to filmmaking.

Directed Hansal Mehta to responded to the trend and his first salary was Rs 450 per month when he was 16. Giving more details he wrote, I was the salesperson at Intershoppe Kemp’s Corner selling Fu’s jeans and casual wear. It was to earn my junior college wardrobe.’ Now we know that the Scam 1992 maker was inclined towards fashion from his early days.

Lyricist Puneet Sharma too shared that he got RS 10000 when he was 20 and he earned it by writing lyrics for a broadway play. That definitely motivated him to climb up the ladder of success and gift us innumerable stories and songs.

Mirzapur 2 star Ali Fazal earned Rs 8000 by working in a call centre and he utilised this money to pay his college fees. Nimrat Kaur pitched in fairing better than the rest. She got Rs 1000 for acting in a musical skit for a car launch at the Auto Expo DElhi. And she opened her bank account with that money.