Renaissance Mumbai has completely restructured its dining experience to meet the demands of the new normal. Instead of four restaurants, now all the action is at their all day-diner only. However, regulars can relax as their favourites are still on offer. Signatures from its (Asian) Emperor’s Court, (Indian) Nawab Saheb and (Italian) Fratelli Fresh will be served at Lake View Café.

The all-day diner Lake View Café, which specialised in world cuisine and buffet spread, has now been transformed into a chef’s studio. Pick your cuisine and they will prepare it fresh and serve it at your table. There is also a section with a 6-feet tall glass wall for the bar, and another for desserts.

We took our seat inside the 230-seater dining space, which has been now turned into 115-seater that can accommodate not more than 82 guests at one point, and were pleasantly surprised with the system in place. We were handed over a pen and a declaration form as soon as we took our seat and the moment we finished filing the form, a sanitiser wipe reached our table, and soon we were floored with food.



Nasi Goreng, Chicken Satay, Peanut Sauce, Prawn Crackers, Sambal Sauce

The very first dish, Shorba E Addas (Lemony Lentil Soup) from their Indian repertoire, was a portion of comfort food, something that’s perfect for winter evenings. Prepared to perfection, it was a light-textured soup and had a mild earthy taste with a hint of tanginess to it.

From the Asian section, we tried the Nasi Goreng with peanut and sambal sauces that left our tastebuds asking for more, and the prawns served on the side were delicious too. The next set of items that reached our table were Beetroot Wada and Chettinad Paneer. The cutlets were tender and mildly-flavoured, however, the paneer was an explosion of flavours - spicy, tangy and everything in between. We could not have asked more of the soft, well-made kulcha - but the chaat took us by surprise. Instead of being plated live, the way we are used to, the aloo-chana chaat came pre-packed in a jar. However, it was missing garnishes like sev and chopped vegetables that we are used to, and was rather bland.



Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli

Moving on to their mains, we tried meal-in-a-box for some Italian cuisine. It had a tiny mezze platter featuring six dips. Think Babaganoush, Hummus, Moutabbal, Muhammara, Tabbouleh and Labneh. Accompanied with Feta Cheese and Pita Bread, the Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli and Vegetable Skewers (alternatively Prawn, Fish and Chicken) showcased the harissa, the Moroccan spice rub. We would have liked to linger over the delicious ravioli but a Chettinad Thali was waiting for us with at least five bowls of different vegetables, a parotta, papad and a biryani pot. Though the Biryani was rather bland, the spicy Urulai Roast made up for it. For drama and taste their Lamb Shank Tagine gets it right - cooked in a conical earthenware pot called Tagine, the lamb was succulent and juicy and exploding with flavours.



Lamb Shank Tagine

Although we were really full, we ended our meal on a sweet note with Indian flavours - Pasi Payasam and Coconut Pistachio Laddu. The latter can be a perfect addition to your Diwali celebrations.

Price: It’s INR 1100 plus 18% GST if you want to order from a single studio. If you want to try them all, it’s INR 1945 AI for lunch and INR 2495 AI for dinner.

Our recommendations: Nasi Goreng, Shorba E Addas, Meal In a Box and Beetroot Wada.