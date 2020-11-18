Kangana Ranaut sure knows how to find her way into the limelight, and this time she's making waves with her unprovoked attack on a Mumbai-based artist named Priyanka Paul. The artist tweeted about self-harm and mental health this morning and Kangana commented with an offensive tweet which mocked the artist's appearance and mental health.

"Apni halat dekho kuch lete kyun nahin? Self admittedly Suicidal ho, toxic ho, creepy looking bhi, aisi kaun si kami hai jo aap mein nahin? Mujhe gyan mat do mujhse gyan lo, change that hairstyle asap and learn to meditate," Kangana wrote in response to the tweet which had nothing to do with her. Her tweet loosely translates to, "Why don't you take something? You're self-admittedly suicidal, toxic, creepy-looking, what flaw don't you possess? Don't advise me, take notes, change that hairstyle asap and learn to meditate," the actor wrote.

This rolled into a heated exchange between the two and Kangana eventually responded with an even more hysterical tweet. "What is that tatoo on your arm? Some ogre ? Ha ha I love weirdos you are the kind of woman I want in my wild house parties, stop fighting with me... come on be nice ... sending you a hug, now reciprocate nicely..." the actor wrote.