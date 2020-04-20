Looks like the state government of Telangana is in no mood to take chances! After the Telangana chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, announced that the lockdown has been extended to May 7, soon after he also stated that online food delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy have will remain temporarily shut until further notice.

“In Delhi, 69 people were infected through a pizza supplier. Hence we have decided to ban them, and if they are found violating the norms, stern action will be taken,” he said.



What prompted him to take the strict decision was the fact that a food delivery person was infected with coronavirus in Delhi. Post that 72 families in south Delhi that had to be quarantined. The chief minister, however, maintained that delivery services of groceries like Grofers and BigBasket will be allowed.