If the fashion-forward folks in Hyderabad want to begin their New Year on a trendy note, Design Library by Hi Life Exhibitions would be right up their alley. What one can expect is a three-day fashion fiesta at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, with an aim to bring back exhibitions that city folks liked attending before the pandemic, albeit with strict safety protocols. The curtain raiser of the do was hosted by Aby Dominic, Chief Organiser HiLife Exhibitions.



One can shop for ensembles and accessories by designers across India. From bridal wear to Western cocktail numbers, jewellery, bags, footwear and home accessories, the choices offered are several. It’s deemed to be a one-stop-shop for all things haute couture.



Starts today, at Novotel HICC.