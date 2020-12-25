A customary Secret Santa party with a twist or a concert with regional covers, here’s what Hyderabadis can do this weekend.

Musical nights

Niraval, a well-known seven-member outfit from the city is all set to keep you grooving with their eclectic covers. “The band will be playing Telugu and Tamil covers at Chemistry. We are also including Bollywood classical tunes for the night,” says band member, Krishnan Ganesan.

Entry: Free. Catch them live on December 26, from 9 pm onwards at Chemistry, Jubilee Hills.

Secret Santa time

Hyderabad-based travel collective The Trippy Xperience, is hosting their Christmas event called Trippy Secret Santa. Held at Hotel Ella, it offers an overnight stay with a lavish dinner, fun games and a themed live musical performance. “There is utmost importance given to safety measures,” says the founder Parikshit Chugh, founder at Trippy.

Starts at `4,999 per person. From 7:30 pm onwards.

Hotel Ella

Time for Comedy

Buzzkya Entertainment is organising FunnyBuzzness with standup comedian - Rahul Subramaniam. A Mumbai-based comic, Rahul is popular for his morbid and dark humour. His delivery style and punch lines always leave the audience in splits. This week he will perform a rather new kind of gig. “Crowd work shows are extremely difficult to do as we have to create the sets while interacting with the audiences. There are no prepared acts,” explains Rahul.

Tickets at `699. On December 26, at Artistry, Novotel, Hyderabad International Convention Centre from 6 pm onwards. You can also contact Sakshi Chaturvedi for passes on 900789038.