After just dropping his sophomore album, Punya Paap, Mumbai-based rapper DIVINE is back with a new single. Titled Jungle Mantra the song is a collaboration with prominent American rappers Vince Staples and Pusha T. The song is part of the original sound track for the upcoming Netflix movie The White Tiger that stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The movie is based on the New York Times bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga.

The song is in the rapper's signature style, that fans know and love from songs such as Mere Gully Mein and Sher Aya Sher from the movie Gully Boy. Speaking about the track, DIVINE elaborates, “I’m really excited to have partnered on this film. I felt a personal connect with the refreshing narrative which is so relevant today and very comparable to the lives of many today who were once the underdogs till they started to stand up and speak for themselves. This track will reflect the tale of rebellion and opportunity that the film weaves itself around and will narrate the story of the economic and emotional disparity between the rich and the poor.”

This is the second time DIVINE has done music for a Netflix original, the first being the song Kaam 25 for the Saif Ali Khan-starrer, Sacred Games.

Listen to Jungle Mantra here: