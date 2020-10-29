Actors Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen together in Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger, slated to release on January 22, 2021.

The actors shared the gripping trailer of the film adapted from The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-Winning novel by Aravind Adiga, on the social media. The film will also see in the spotlight debutant Gourav Adarsh and the story is more about Adarsh as Balram Halwai than about the two established stars.

The film highlights the class divide prevalent in the society through Balram who breaks out of servitude and becomes what he wants to be – a powerful and moneyed man in Mumbai.

Sharing the trailer on the social media Priyanka and Rajkumar captioned it as, “You believe your destiny is what was bred in you… till you find a way to break it.”