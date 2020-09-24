Vivian Fernandes who goes by the stage name, DIVINE has been spearheading a wave of gully rap in India for the past few years. With chart busting songs, movies and TV shows to his credit, the rapper has made a name for himself. His life served as the inspiration for the award-winning Bollywood movie Gully Boy by Zoya Akhtar. Now he drops a new track called Punya Paap, from his upcoming sophomore album of the same name, that's in association with Mass Appeal India and Gully Gang Entertainment.



Talking about the song, the rapper says, “Punya Paap is a very personal offering that gives a perspective of my life, the good the bad and the ugly. Family, God and music have been my fortune and blessing (punya). Parallelly temptations and vices (paap) have also been around me in the form of money, fame, wrong company. The title track of the album is an authentic reflection of my life and how I want to reconstruct it from hereon. Whether I want to continue to partake in the unabashed drama or whether I want to seek redemption, the pandemic has presented this choice to me.”

Watch the video here:

