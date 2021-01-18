R Balki of Paa, Ki and Ka fame has created a niche for himself as a filmmaker who can always be trusted with slice-of-life-genre cinema. In the last few years, all of his movies have been thought-provoking and made us all sigh and giggle at the same time. It is undoubtedly the director’s forte to push cinema beyond its boundaries and leave the audiences smiling. But, looks like he is about to take a break from this and venture into the thriller genre. Rumours are that the 56-year old director’s next is a nail-biting thriller and Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan has been roped in to play the lead.

Dulquer, who enjoys a star status down south made his debut with Karwaan released in 2018. The movie also featured Mithila Palkar and the late Irrfan Khan in key roles. He then went on to star in the 2019 release - Zoya Factor. The movie’s ensemble cast featured Sonam Kapoor, Angad Bedi, and Sanjay Kapoor. Although both these movies tanked at the box-office, the Ustaad Hotel star created quite an impact on the north audiences with his acting prowess and charm. He is one of the biggest stars in Malayalam and Tamil cinema and now he is roped in as the protagonist in Balki’s next. The celebrated filmmaker who penned the script for this edgy thriller in the lockdown sees nobody but Dulquer play his lead character.

The thriller is touted to begin from this year and the makers are waiting to make an official announcement once the female lead is decided.