After winning the award for Best Colorist in India aka The Indian hairdressing award (COLOR TROPHY) organised by Loreal Professional India in 2019 in Dubai, Hairstylist Mohd Imran is on a mission to learn something creative and innovative every day. The young stylist lists four colours that will be trending this year. Excerpts:

How does it feel to win an award like Best Colourist and Hairdressing?



It came as a blessing I feel but I would like to say that my hard work has paid off. I gave my best for it and for me achieving such a feat was an absolute honour.



What was in your mind while creating that look?



It was a big thing for me to win the Color trophy. I had to put the best, the unseen and something unique to win it the trophy. It was a creative, commercial and competitive look. Out of the thousands of entries, I was the one to hold the prestigious trophy. I can't even explain how happy I was that time and would like to thank everyone who supported me and special thanks to Looks Salon for their constant support and motivation.



Which are your favourite hair colours?



My favourite hair colours are red, brown and ash blonde. Among them, I like brown the most. It goes really well with all skin tones and it has many variants like honey brown, walnut brown, caramel brown and so on.



Colours and hairstyles that will be in trend in 2021?



2021 will be going to be the most awaited year for the fashionistas as this year brings new hopes and new opportunities and calls for new hair colour. The following hair colours will trend this season.

Pastel balayage: It is the complete look for those who want something interesting and playful but don’t want to commit to full hair of bleach in the order to get the perfect pastel.



Chunky highlights: It’s going to make a huge comeback. The highlights, which can be done in bold primary colours or natural hues, are usually 1 to 2 inches wide and meant to create a stark contrast against your natural hair colour.



Mushroom blonde: This look perfectly straddles the line between dirty blonde and brunette. The multi-tonal hair colour marries shades of light brown, beige, and grey with an overall ashy tone, just like the colours you'll find on the underside of a mushroom.



Fiery red: If you want to slide into 2021 in the best way, this bright, warm, fiery red hair colour is the way to do it.



What are your future plans?



To learn more to explore more, want to teach and share my experiences with others and want a classic representation of this industry and looking forward to giving my best in my work.