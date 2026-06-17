Formula One cuts carbon footprint by 35% as net-zero goal remains on track

Formula One said it cut its carbon footprint by 35% in 2025 compared with its 2018 baseline, keeping the sport on course to achieve its goal of becoming net-zero carbon by 2030.
According to its latest annual sustainability review released on Wednesday, F1's overall carbon emissions fell by 12% year-on-year, while travel-related emissions were down 27% from 2018 levels. The improvements were attributed in part to teams increasing their use of sustainable aviation fuel and the championship expanding its use of remote broadcast technology.
"The cross-sport commitment to reducing carbon emissions has seen almost 80,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide removed from Formula One operations since 2018," the organisation said in a statement.
"The equivalent of one person flying over 500 million kilometres or completing over 100,000 one-way transatlantic (London to New York) passenger journeys."
The sport, which is set to have 22 Grands Prix this year, aims to further reduce emissions from teams, staff and personnel travelling between race locations.
"More than 50% of Formula 1’s current broadcast and related freight will be removed from air transport by 2030, marking a key milestone in achieving its minimum emissions reduction target," the statement added.
Formula One President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said he was proud of the combined efforts across the sport that have kept F1 on course to meet its target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.
"From calendar rationalisation to greater investment in sustainable fuels and alternative energy solutions, we have reduced our footprint while the sport continues to grow," he added.
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