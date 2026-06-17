Formula One cuts carbon footprint by 35% as net-zero goal remains on track

Formula One said it cut its carbon footprint by 35% in 2025 compared with its 2018 baseline, keeping the sport on course to achieve its goal of becoming net-zero carbon by 2030.

According to its latest annual sustainability review released on Wednesday, F1's overall carbon emissions fell by 12% year-on-year, while travel-related emissions were down 27% from 2018 levels. The improvements were attributed in part to teams increasing their use of sustainable aviation fuel and the championship expanding its use of remote broadcast technology.

F1 cuts travel emissions by 27% in latest sustainability milestone

"The ​cross-sport commitment to reducing carbon emissions has seen almost 80,000 ​tonnes of carbon dioxide removed from Formula One operations since 2018," the organisation said in a statement.

"The equivalent of one person flying over ​500 million kilometres or completing over 100,000 one-way transatlantic (London to ​New York) passenger journeys."