Lewis Hamilton takes his first-ever F1 win as a Ferrari driver at Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton won the race! He claimed an incredible, emotional victory at the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix on Sunday, marking his first-ever win as a Ferrari driver. The race was an absolute strategic masterpiece and a dramatic thriller, for those who sadly missed it! Ferrari rolled the dice with an aggressive three-stop strategy for Lewis and it worked!
A Virtual Safety Car (VSC) triggered by Fernando Alonso’s broken-down Aston Martin gave Hamilton a cheap pit stop. He switched to hard tyres and emerged ahead of the pack. With a car that truly came alive in race trim, Hamilton unleashed unmatched pace, cruising across the line nearly 20 seconds clear of the field to secure his 106th career victory.
With George Russell finishing second and Lando Norris third, this marked the first all-British podium since the 1968 United States Grand Prix. The championship leader however had a wild ending. Late in the race, he fiercely hunted down his teammate Russell. In a tense, wheel-to-wheel duel, Russell pushed him wide, but Antonelli held his nerve and snatched 2nd place on Lap 61.
Just one lap later, his car suffered a dramatic mechanical/power unit failure, forcing him to retire. Mercedes experienced high drama and heartbreak right at the very end. They entered the weekend having won every single Grand Prix of the 2026 season so far, but their streak was finally snapped.
Despite the DNF, Antonelli still leads the Drivers' Championship, but Hamilton's historic victory has slashed that lead down to just 41 points! His Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc, suffered a devastating end to his race. He was on track for a solid points finish, but with just a few laps remaining, his Ferrari suffered a catastrophic power steering failure.
Alex Albon too, had a bizarre delay on Lap 34 when he had to pit his Williams because of a loose onboard camera, effectively turning the rest of his Grand Prix into a live test session. Nico Hulkenberg pulled his Audi into the pits on Lap 29 after his power unit failed and completely refused to refire.