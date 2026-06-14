Lewis Hamilton takes his first-ever F1 win as a Ferrari driver at Barcelona

A Virtual Safety Car (VSC) triggered by Fernando Alonso’s broken-down Aston Martin gave Hamilton a cheap pit stop. He switched to hard tyres and emerged ahead of the pack. With a car that truly came alive in race trim, Hamilton unleashed unmatched pace, cruising across the line nearly 20 seconds clear of the field to secure his 106th career victory.

With George Russell finishing second and Lando Norris third, this marked the first all-British podium since the 1968 United States Grand Prix. The championship leader however had a wild ending. Late in the race, he fiercely hunted down his teammate Russell. In a tense, wheel-to-wheel duel, Russell pushed him wide, but Antonelli held his nerve and snatched 2nd place on Lap 61.