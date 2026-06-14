George Russell to lead the 2026 F1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

Barcelona is notorious for punishing even minor mistakes, and the updated aerodynamic traits of the 2026 cars added another layer of difficulty. The biggest shock of the session came from local favorite Fernando Alonso, who struggled significantly with the balance of his Aston Martin, qualifying all the way down in P22. His teammate Lance Stroll didn't fare much better in P21, pointing to a glaring lack of pace for the team on home soil.

Early in the final Q3 shootout, drivers were just settling in for their initial banker laps when the session came to a grinding halt. Leclerc was pushing hard on his very first flying lap of Q3. Coming through Turn 4, he drifted slightly wide and hooked his tyres onto the dustier, lower-grip line on the outside of the track. This sent his Ferrari careening through the gravel trap and straight into the barriers. Because he crashed before setting a time in Q3, he was relegated to P10 on Sunday's grid.