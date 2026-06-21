What is Ulama? The ancient Mesoamerican ballgame making a comeback in Mexico

Ulama, an old, harsh ballgame played with hips, grit, and survival instincts, existed in Mexico before the game of football became a religion in Latin America and crowded stadiums resounded with cries and flares.
The sport is currently experiencing a rebirth in numerous parts of Mexico. It is believed to have evolved from the Mesoamerican ballgame that the Maya and Aztecs played more than 3,000 years ago. Even though Ulama's movement and ferocity may resemble those of volleyball, football, or even rugby, it belongs to a whole different universe where sport, faith, battle, and ritual formerly coexisted on the same court.
At first glance, the rules sound almost impossible. Players must keep a heavy rubber ball in motion using only their hips. Hands are forbidden. Feet are mostly useless. Precision and timing are everything. The objective is to return the ball across a central line and force the opposing side into an error, somewhat like tennis, except every impact feels like getting hit by a speeding medicine ball.
Traditional Ulama balls can weigh several kilograms. Every collision leaves bruises. Even seasoned competitors acknowledge that the game is physically difficult, although players frequently wrap fabric, leather, or padding around their waists to absorb the punishment. Explosive reflexes, core strength, endurance, and a pain threshold that most contemporary athletes would want to avoid are all necessary for matches.
For ancient Mesoamerican civilisations, the game carried profound symbolic meaning. Historians believe certain matches represented cosmic struggles between opposing forces — life and death, darkness and light, the heavens and the underworld. Ball courts found throughout Mexico and Central America indicate that the game played a significant part in political and ceremonial life. Although researchers are still debating how widespread these traditions actually were, some archaeological interpretations even link ritual sacrifice to significant competitions.
Ulama almost vanished along with many Indigenous customs that were violently suppressed when Spanish colonists came in the 16th century. Missionaries attempted to eradicate the game from public life because they believed it was associated with pagan rituals. However, the sport persisted in remote areas, especially in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, where generations discreetly carried on the custom long after the old empires had collapsed.
Schools, cultural institutions, and regional competitions are currently assisting in reviving the game's popularity. It is viewed by historians as a live link to Indigenous ancestry. For athletes, it's an endurance and discipline test. In contemporary sports, spectators witness something uncommon: genuineness unadulterated by show.
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