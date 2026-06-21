What is Ulama? The ancient Mesoamerican ballgame making a comeback in Mexico

At first glance, the rules sound almost impossible. Players must keep a heavy rubber ball in motion using only their hips. Hands are forbidden. Feet are mostly useless. Precision and timing are everything. The objective is to return the ball across a central line and force the opposing side into an error, somewhat like tennis, except every impact feels like getting hit by a speeding medicine ball.

Traditional Ulama balls can weigh several kilograms. Every collision leaves bruises. Even seasoned competitors acknowledge that the game is physically difficult, although players frequently wrap fabric, leather, or padding around their waists to absorb the punishment. Explosive reflexes, core strength, endurance, and a pain threshold that most contemporary athletes would want to avoid are all necessary for matches.

For ancient Mesoamerican civilisations, the game carried profound symbolic meaning. Historians believe certain matches represented cosmic struggles between opposing forces — life and death, darkness and light, the heavens and the underworld. Ball courts found throughout Mexico and Central America indicate that the game played a significant part in political and ceremonial life. Although researchers are still debating how widespread these traditions actually were, some archaeological interpretations even link ritual sacrifice to significant competitions.