Joe Doering dies at 44: Former AJPW champion loses years-long fight against brain cancer

Then in 2022, Joe revealed that his cancer had come back and all of that changed. His friends and coworkers rallied around him as he underwent therapy. But the recent reports revealed that his condition had deteriorated a lot after doctors had discovered another malignancy. Just before he passed away, he was placed in hospice care.

Joe's family revealed he battled brain cancer for 10 years, which included three separate tumours.

"Please keep Joe's family and friends in your thoughts during this difficult time," his family wrote following his death. "Thank you all for your love, support, and kindness—it has meant so much to us. We love you, Joe. You will be forever in our hearts and deeply missed."

The tributes pouring in from across wrestling tell the real story of Joe Doering’s legacy. Wrestlers who shared locker rooms with him aren’t talking about title reigns or television ratings.