Joe Doering dies at 44: Former AJPW champion loses years-long fight against brain cancer

The wrestling world is mourning the death of the former champion, Joe Doering, who passed away at 44 after a years-long battle with brain cancer.
Joe wasn’t just another American import trying to survive the punishing puroresu scene. In All Japan Pro Wrestling, he became a two-time Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion. In Japan, respect is still earned between the ropes, and Joe had plenty of it. Fans in the United States came to know him through TNA Wrestling, where he joined the dark and violent faction Violent By Design alongside Eric Young.
Behind the frightening frame and ferocity was a wrestler who was widely regarded as deeply respected, humble, and fiercely resilient. Joe's tenacity was painfully visible in 2016, when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour. For many athletes, particularly in a physically demanding sport like wrestling, such diagnosis would have meant the end of their career. But Joe Doering wasn’t wired like most people, he fought back. After surgeries and treatment, he returned to wrestling to keep doing the thing that defined him. It became one of the most inspiring comeback stories in professional wrestling.
Then in 2022, Joe revealed that his cancer had come back and all of that changed. His friends and coworkers rallied around him as he underwent therapy. But the recent reports revealed that his condition had deteriorated a lot after doctors had discovered another malignancy. Just before he passed away, he was placed in hospice care.
Joe's family revealed he battled brain cancer for 10 years, which included three separate tumours.
"Please keep Joe's family and friends in your thoughts during this difficult time," his family wrote following his death. "Thank you all for your love, support, and kindness—it has meant so much to us. We love you, Joe. You will be forever in our hearts and deeply missed."
The tributes pouring in from across wrestling tell the real story of Joe Doering’s legacy. Wrestlers who shared locker rooms with him aren’t talking about title reigns or television ratings.
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